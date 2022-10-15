This is the real height and weight of Angelina Jolie

We cannot deny that Angelina Jolie is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. The protagonist of “Maleficent” has always been the protagonist of various magazine covers worldwide, in which they praise her beauty and her triumphs as an actress.

Unfortunately, the career and beauty of Angelina Jolie They were always under the shadow of certain eating disorders that Brad Pitt’s ex had to face throughout his life.

What upheavals did Jolie have to deal with?

When Angelina Jolie she was little, she had to fight against anorexia, but even this problem still haunts her today. Jolie was always skinny, and this led to depression.

In 2016, a tabloid medium in the United States assured that the actress was weighing 35 kilos and that she was about to die. That year the actress began to process her divorce with Brad Pittand some people say that this situation affected the actress to the point of not wanting to eat.



Photo: Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh. Source: Instagram @angelinajolie

How much does Angelina Jolie currently weigh?

According to the Body Size portal, Angelina Jolie currently weighs 54 kilos and measures 1.69 cm. The actress assures that she has always maintained a healthy lifestyle, and even some of her children have decided to be vegetarians, so the consumption of fruits and vegetables is high in the actress’s home.

Even in some interviews Angelina Jolie She has assured that she maintains a special diet based on fish or beef, which is steamed. She also consumes vegetables and soy milk. The consumption of sugar is almost prohibited, and every day consume a tablespoon of coconut oil to take advantage of its antiviral and antimicrobial properties.



Photo: Angelina Jolie. Source: Instagram @angelinajolie

Also, Jolie He assured that every so often he consumes insects as snacks, since they have a rich source of protein. We are sure that if she comes to our country we will see her try some grasshoppers or aphids.