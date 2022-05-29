this is the real journalist in which the protagonist of the Netflix series is inspired

‘Emily in Paris’ is one of Netflix’s star romantic comedies. Created by Darren Star and starring Lily Collins, the creator confirmed that the character of Collins in the series is based on the figure of Rebecca Leffler.

Based on real events

‘Emily in Paris’ is based on the premise of a young and enthusiastic North American publicist (Collins) who is sent by her company to work in a French subsidiary. There, Emily will begin a new life with new friendships, romances, rivalries, and the cultural clash between New York and Parisian life.

Something similar happened to the writer and journalist Rebecca Leffler. He first came to Paris as part of his studies at Dartmouth and then came back and stayed permanently. Worked in a marketing companyas a correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter in France and as a film critic for the Canal channel before devoting himself entirely to his passion: writing books.

On a business trip, he met a producer who later passed his name on to Darren Star when he was working on the idea for the series. Star wanted to meet her and that served as inspiration for continue composing Emily’s character.

“I told him: here is my life, take it all, and I shared all my anecdotes with him. Darren Star created that character, but there’s a lot of me in him. “

the other emily

the thirtysomething acknowledges many of his own experiences in the seriesLike when Emily’s shower breaks due to an old pipe and she has to find a plumber. Another situation that Leffler has seen faithfully portrayed in the series is the workings of the French marketing agency. According to her, her boss looked a lot like sylvie and he also had trouble fitting in with his co-workers.





One of the most common criticisms of the series is its lack of realism, on which Leffler has commented: “I’m a cliché. I live in the Marais. I’m an American in Paris. I do yoga. I’m a vegetarian. There are many things about me that are pure American cliché.“.

Leffler highlights as the main difference with respect to his experience that his wardrobe has never been as varied as Collins’s, nor has his boss sent him lingerie and, of course, his neighbors “have never looked like Lucas Bravo” (Gabriel, one of Emily’s loves).

“I just fell in love with the city” comments on his stay in France, where he has lived for 17 years. Regarding Emily’s future in the series, she would like her to make more French friends and succeed at work but also for her to let go and not lose her “joie de vivre”.

‘Emily in Paris’ has two seasons, available on Netflix, and has already been renewed for a third and a fourth.