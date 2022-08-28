This is the real reason Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got divorced

After much speculation about the true reason of why Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They parted ways, one demand anonymously to the FBI could be the key.

And it is that recently it has been announced that in said demandan unnamed party claims to have been attacked by who her husband was, in 2016.

The reality is that for a long time it has been said that the decision to Angelina Jolie ending her relationship with the actor came shortly after a complaint was filed with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services that included allegations of child abuse against Pitt.

The sudden divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Let us remember that the reason for said divorce it has to do with an assumption incident on a private plane, where the actors and their six children were involved.

The events supposedly happened on September 14, 2016, during a private plane trip, from Europe to the United States, and where supposedly, Brad Pitt would have been involved in a physical and verbal altercation with Maddoxthe eldest son of the couple and who was 15 years old.

The details of incident have remained secret, however, Brad Pitt He denied all the accusations and stopped drinking after the separation from Angelina Jolie. In addition, in 2017 he gave an interview to GQ where he admitted that his alcohol consumption had “become a problem” at the time of the separation.

But in April of this year, ET managed to obtain legal documents indicating that a woman identified only as jane doe was trying to obtain documents related to the “investigation of an incident of violence domestic” by the FBI.

In these documents, the woman stated that “she was a public figure” and that she wanted to remain anonymous, in addition to narrating what happened in that altercation on the plane.

“Several years ago, when the plaintiff, who was her husband at the time, and their children, who at the time were all minors; were traveling on a private plane, the husband allegedly physically and verbally attacked the plaintiff and the children,” the documents said.

The woman also explains that the FBI began an investigation but later “publicly announced that they would close it.”

And recently, after months and months of speculation, a new report from Puck revealed that it was Jolie who filed said complaint, and brought to light new clues about the alleged facts.

The hidden details about the incident that led to divorce

The report contains much redacted data and includes previously unrevealed statements from Jolie in which he ensures that pitt physically assaulted her when she was under the influence of alcohol during the flight.

The claim also includes a summary of an interview in which Jolie told an agent FBI that pitt took her to the back of the airplane“grabbed her by the head,” shook her and “pushed her against the bathroom wall” while yelling, “You’re ruining this family.”

pitt he allegedly punched the roof of the aircraft several times before returning to the area where the children were sitting. Reportedly, the children asked pitt Yes Jolie she was fine and he replied, “No, she’s not fine, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

At that time, it is stated, one of the children, whose name was redacted in the report, called his father an “asshole” and said that it was he who was harming his family, not Jolie.

Then, pitt allegedly ran towards the little boy “as if to attack” before being stopped by Joliewho grabbed him from behind.

In doing so, Jolie He said he suffered injuries to his back and elbow. The report also says that she provided photographic evidence of these alleged injuries, along with entries from the children’s journals.

At another time, during the flight, Jolie told investigators that pitt spilled beer on her “and on the blanket that covered her” when she tried to sleep.

When the flight landed in Los Angeles on September 14, pitt he allegedly pushed Jolie again when she suggested taking the kids to a hotel to get some sleep. Reportedly, in response pitt he yelled, “You’re not fucking taking my kids.”

Narrating his version of events, Jolie told investigators she was “scared” and felt “like a hostage”, adding that the alleged conduct of pitt “didn’t seem real.”