This is the real reason

There is no doubt that the great protagonist of the gala of the Oscar Awards 2022 It has been Will Smith and the slap he has given to Chris Rock after joking about the alopecia of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. This bizarre moment was a surprise to everyone present, who could not hide his shock.

One of the “reactions” that has been most viralized in networks has been that of the famous actress Nicole Kidman, after a photo of him with his mouth open was published. The audience interpreted that this image was captured just at the moment of the slap, but it was not so Really.

nicole kidman represents me when i saw will smith get mad pic.twitter.com/jpfbBHvyI6 — ◟ lu | harry’s house (@hrryfairyhabit) March 28, 2022

The truth is that the photograph was taken and published by Getty Images during the first non-televised hour of the ceremony, at least 26 minutes before of the beginning of the broadcast of the Oscars gala.

But if this is so, what was it that prompted this reaction from Kidman? As stated by the photographer of this image to the portal ‘Vulture’, Myung Chun, the actress would have been excited to see her arrive at Jessica Chastainwhom he then greeted.

“yes, the picture of nicole kidman was taken during the non-televised portion. It appeared that she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands.” JESSICA CHASTAIN AND NICOLE KIDMAN THE BEST DUO EVER pic.twitter.com/QcqQEohrQu — jessica chastain oscar winner (@chstainferguson) March 28, 2022

Kidman attended the gala as nominated for best actress for his role in ‘Being the Ricardos’. On this occasion, she wore a spectacular blue metallic gray dress by Armani Privé and jewels by Harry Winston.