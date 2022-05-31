Entertainment

This is the real woman who is inspired by the Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’

Darren Star created Emily in Paris unaware that the romantic comedy starring Lily Collins would become one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

He has managed to put fashionable clothesthe style of its protagonists is one of those that leave no one indifferent and a third and fourth season have been confirmed. Every little secret that is revealed about this series makes its fame grow, and the last one we know has enchanted us.

The style keys of Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Sylvie in 'Emily in Paris') to dress well at 50

Rebecca Leffler, the woman she is inspired by Emily in Paris

Darren Star himself confirmed that the character of Lily Collins is based on Rebecca Leffler, a young American woman who met again in Paris as the protagonist of the series.

The journalist and writer is the first to ensure thatdespite criticism that the series is unrealistic and even overrated“hit the bald” in his own words. “Darren Star created this character, but there’s a lot of me in him,” he says..

He moved from New York to Paris at the age of 16 during his studies at Dartmouth. She returned to her native country and returned to the French capital to work in a luxury marketing agency like the protagonist of the Netflix hit.

Later, Rebecca Leffler was a correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter in France and film critic. Today, she is completely dedicated to writing books on vegan and sustainable eating, such as Green Chic & Gourmet.

The best Netflix series of all time

And although it seems that there is a lot of fiction, the series reflects much of Leffler’s life, as she herself assures. “I had a boss who looked a lot like Sylvie,” and she adds that when she started working in the office, no one wanted to eat with her. “I was a loud American and everyone looked me up and down and didn’t talk to me.”

The series reflects real moments both in the marketing agency and in the protagonist’s own life (such as when Emily’s shower breaks), according to the journalistand despite the haters of the series, it seems that this is more faithful to reality than it seemed.

