This is the reason, according to experts, why Ana de Armas looks so much like Marilyn Monroe

Among the most spectacular similarities that have been possible thanks to Hollywood we remember Charlize Theron getting into the skin of Aileen Wuornos to Monster, a role for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress; Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf in The hours, work that also earned him the coveted award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; or Lily James, who turned into Pamela Anderson thanks to an impressive characterization work. To this list of artists who have completely mimicked their characters we add, of course, Ana de Armas for her Marilyn Monroe Blondebecause the similarities between the two have filled headlines throughout the world. In addition to the work of the hairdressing and make-up professionals of the filmdentists point to the smile as a key to the conviction with which the Cuban has interpreted “the blonde ambition.”

The ‘resting smile’ of Ana de Armas and Marilyn Monroe

That the blonde hair, the mole under the cheek and the clothing that our protagonist has worn in the film have been largely responsible for such a level of transformation is undoubted, however, dental experts reveal that there is another fundamental point: “There is great merit in Ana de Armas’s make-up, voice register and interpretive level, but little is said about the importance of the mouth, lips and smile in a biographical film characterizationeven more so if we are talking about one of the most attractive and captivating smiles in the history of Hollywood, such as that of Marilyn Monroe”, points out Dr. Eugenia Cervantes, a dentist specializing in ‘Hollywood smiles’.

In the case of Ana and Marilyn, it seems that the “resting smile” is a characteristic feature of both: “We already know that the actress had braces to align her smile and veneers to perfect it. But what few have noticed is the resemblance in the smile of both with their lips at rest, which is how Marilyn is shown in many of her iconic photos”, explains Dr. Cervantes. The specialist adds that, “if we look closely we notice that both have almost the same dental exposure of the upper incisors (central teeth), Both Marilyn and Ana de Armas show approximately between 4 and 5mm, which is ideal when we talk about a noticeable smile. and pretty”.

Regarding this opening range that fits into the canons of beauty, the doctor reveals that “In dental aesthetics, the parameter of a beautiful female smile is that, with the upper lip at rest, the teeth can be seen between 2 and 5mm”. A scale in which both Ana and Marilyn are rather towards the end and that, curiously, narrows the physical similarities between the two: “The lower third is an area that in many cases can reveal the resemblance to other people, such as relatives and even with Hollywood stars. For this reason, I have no doubt that, in addition to her vocal and interpretive talent, the smile has been a key element for Ana de Armas to stay with the role, “says the expert.