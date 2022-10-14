This is the reason for the feud between Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow

Scarlett Johansson is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. The young woman appeared in successful films such as “Jojo Rabbit”, “Under the skin”, “Lucy”, “A daring Don Juan”, among many others.

Regrettably, Hollywood has always tried to put people in a bad light. johansson, since for example he has always called her a “pretty blonde” and they have never recognized her talent. On the other hand, the actress has even had to face various rivalries that have arisen in the middle of the filming of some movies.

For example, in recent years a rumor has emerged that Scarlett Johansson He would not get along at all well with Gwyneth Paltrow, an actress with whom he even shared the screen in the successful movie “Iron Man 2”. In said tape, both shared the screen with Robert Downey Jr.

Few people know but Paltrow and Johansson refused to pose together at the “Iron Man 2” premiere in Los Angeles. Apparently the bad relationship arose when Paltrow did not like at all that Scarlett received a lot of attention on the film set.



Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow. Source: Instagram @gwynethpaltrow

Even Gwyneth Paltrow She was even angrier when an official poster for the film appeared where she did not appear, but Scarlett Johansson was among the main protagonists of the film. However Johansson assured: “It was a relief to have Gwyneth on set to find some balance in this whole world full of men”, while Paltrow remained absolutely silent.

However, both had to put their differences aside, since years later Paltrow and Johansson had to share the screen in the movie “Avengers: Endgame” and even the two actresses starred in one of the most iconic scenes of the film.