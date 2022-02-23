This is the reason why Danna Paola was furious in the networks

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 76 Views

Danna Paola is one of the Mexican stars with the most projection in the entertainment world. The 26-year-old not only stands out as an actress and model but also ventures into the world of music, so when interviewing her, she can be asked about various aspects since there is a lot to tell.

The former protagonist of Elite was interviewed and posed exclusively for a magazine that, according to her own dannaonly focused on “his new physical appearance”, causing him to explode on social networks against them because it will be the cover of the month of March of the magazine, and the content was focused on ensuring that he was “debuting a new figure”, when for her it is a very sensitive issue for some years.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

What happened on February 23?

On a day like today, February 23, 1981, Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero tries to carry …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved