This is the reason why Danna Paola was furious in the networks

Danna Paola is one of the Mexican stars with the most projection in the entertainment world. The 26-year-old not only stands out as an actress and model but also ventures into the world of music, so when interviewing her, she can be asked about various aspects since there is a lot to tell.

The former protagonist of Elite was interviewed and posed exclusively for a magazine that, according to her own dannaonly focused on “his new physical appearance”, causing him to explode on social networks against them because it will be the cover of the month of March of the magazine, and the content was focused on ensuring that he was “debuting a new figure”, when for her it is a very sensitive issue for some years.

Danna Paola in her role as a singer. Source: Archive

“I found the cover of People en Español at the airport and I bought it to see the final result and the entire interview, everything is super cute,” began the message of Danna Paola On his Instagram social network account Done continued, “Whenever I do interviews, I talk about my projects, my current state, motivations, mental health, etc. But I am always asked about my physique, it is always a point of opinion, and I have been struggling with those questions for years and turning them into something positive, “added the actress.

The actress and singer assured that for many years the media have body shamed her – body humiliation – which consists of ridiculing or making fun of a person’s physical appearance. “In short, it is a subject that I try to turn around in all the interviews and not emphasize the changes in my body, because it has never been an easy subject for me and even more so when the media body shamed me for many years,” he wrote. textual danna.

The discharge on Twitter about the focus of the note. Source: Social Network

The actress also shared a photograph that she carried as a caption “Danna Paola sexy as ever: The actress and singer Danna Paola debuts a new figure and showed it off exclusively on People Chica”, to which she replied on her Twitter account: “But for real!? No, I’m not wearing a new figure, no, I didn’t do the photo shoot to show it off, so disappointing @peopleenespanol”, she concluded.