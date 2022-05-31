This is the reason why Jeffrey Dean Morgan will not be in “The Boys”

Undoubtedly Jeffrey Dean Morgan became one of the best villains in the television industry after giving life to Negan Smith, one of the most iconic antagonists and antiheroes of the “The Walking Dead” franchise. Therefore, it was not surprising that the producers of “The Boys” wanted him in their ranks to continue exploiting the darkest and sadistic side of superheroes.

Despite the directors’ wishes, the program’s showrunner, Eric Kripke, confirmed that the actor will not appear in the cast of the third installment, CBR reported on its website.

“Morgan is currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, of the spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’. So as for the schedule, I don’t know. We had a role and my first question was, ‘Well, is Jeffrey available?’” Kripke commented in an interview he gave to Entertainment Weekly.

Background

Kripke and Morgan worked together on the series “Supernatural” (created by Kripke). In it he gave life to John Winchester, father of Sam and Dean, the main protagonists of the series.

But the actor was not the only one from “Supernatural” to be considered for “The Boys” as Jensen Ackles (Dean in “Supernatural”) will be Soldier Boy in the third installment.

It was 2020, when Morgan praised “The Boys” in a tweet, prompting Kripke to contact him. “I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it and if it works for you, go film it! », He offered at that time.

Despite the intention, the shooting schedules and schedules did not coincide with those of the actor. “I don’t know exactly what was in the works for that, but I do know that there were some preliminary conversations about how, what, when and why. It just didn’t work with Jeff’s schedule. He is a busy man, and everyone wants him to come to the program », commented the director, who hopes that the artist will join the program when he frees himself from his other commitments.