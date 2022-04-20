This is the reason why Julia Roberts stopped shooting romantic comedies

Julia Roberts returns to the big screen this fall with ‘Ticket to Paradise’, his return also to romantic comedies, a genre that has hardly been lavished in the last 20 years. Iconic in films like ‘Pretty Woman’ or ‘Runaway Bride’, the Oscar winner for ‘Erin Brockovich’ has explained what led her to refuse to star in titles similar to those that made her America’s girlfriend in the 90s.

Undisputed star of genre classics like ‘Notting Hill’ or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, Roberts returns to the big screen after four years absent, Well, his last project for theaters was in 2018 with ‘The return of Ben’, a harsh drama in which he played a mother who fights for her son (Lucas Hedges) to quit drugs. However, her last romantic comedies date back to 2010 and 2011, when she appeared in ‘Eat, pray, love’ and ‘Larry Crowne, it’s never too late’.

In full promotion of ‘Gaslit’, a Starz series that will premiere in the United States on April 24, Roberts wanted to explain why in these 20 years he has lavished so little on the rom-cons that characterized him so much in the 90s. main reason is that Julia Roberts wanted to become more selective with her projects after becoming a motherbecause accepting a project meant moving away from their children.

“The thing is this: If I thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I’ve also had three kids in the last 18 years. script, too there was the equation of my husband’s work schedules and my children’s school schedule and vacations“he told the New York Times.

Proud to be a housewife

“It wasn’t just ‘Oh, I think I want to do this’ anymore. I feel very proud to be at home with my family and to consider myself a housewife“He added. That makes ‘Ticket to Paradise’ a more attractive project, if possible, since the actress herself has compared it to ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘My best friend’s wedding’, both box office successes and acclaimed by the criticism.