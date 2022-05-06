This is the reason why Karol G dethroned Selena and Michael Jackson

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old reached the peak of success by placing his songs on the most listened to podium. In addition, La Bichota continues to tour and sells out venues in each of the cities it visits and is an absolute rage on social networks.

As if that were not enough Carol G he has just broken a new record and in this way surpasses his colleagues Selena Y Michael Jackson. The truth is that two songs by Bichota reached Billboard magazine’s Hot Latin Songs. One of them is the latest release called ‘Provenza’ which honors the neighborhood of her childhood.

While another of the most listened to songs is ‘Mamii’, his latest collaboration with Becky G. With this milestone, Carol G She surpassed Selena, who had been the only woman in history to place songs in this ranking with her hits “Tú Solo Tú” and “I Could Fall in Love”, in September 1995.

On the other hand, ‘Provence’ by Carol G It reached number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 multimetric of all genres and it is a very good start for this song that he sings alone. But that’s not all, the song ‘Tusa’ by Bichota with Nicki Minaj, is the third most awarded piece in history.

This information was released by the ‘Pop Tingz’ portal in July 2021 in a publication that said: “With 24 awards, ‘Tusa’ by Karol G and Nicki Minaj has surpassed ‘Thriller’, by Michael Jackson, as the third most awarded song in history”. The truth is that the Colombian does not stop accumulating victories.