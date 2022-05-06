Entertainment

This is the reason why Karol G dethroned Selena and Michael Jackson

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old reached the peak of success by placing his songs on the most listened to podium. In addition, La Bichota continues to tour and sells out venues in each of the cities it visits and is an absolute rage on social networks.

As if that were not enough Carol G he has just broken a new record and in this way surpasses his colleagues Selena Y Michael Jackson. The truth is that two songs by Bichota reached Billboard magazine’s Hot Latin Songs. One of them is the latest release called ‘Provenza’ which honors the neighborhood of her childhood.

