This is the reason why King Carlos III has red and swollen fingers

The recently proclaimed king charles iii is being the great protagonist behind the death of Elizabeth II. The recently proclaimed monarch of England, who has reigned for just one day, has worried to a large number of users for its fitnessspecifically, for its fingers.

It is not the first time that his fingers have been seen in this way. In the images that have been shared through social networks, it can be seen how Carlos III has the completely red and swollen handsand users have quickly commented on the possible reasons for this condition.

The Dr Gareth Nyesenior lecturer at the University of Chester, has indicated that there may be “lots of conditions” that cause swollen fingers, but most likely it is a edema or fluid retentionaccording to the Daily Star.

“Edema is a condition where the body begins to retain fluid in the extremities, usually the legs and ankles, but also the fingers, causing them to swell”says the doctor. “It is a common condition and mainly affects people over 65 years of age, since the ability to control fluids is restricted”Add.

The doctor also pointed out other possible causes of this condition, and among them, arthritis stands out. “Another common condition in those over 60 years of age. It often affects three main areas of the hand: the thumb joint or any of the finger joints.”.

Despite having shared the possible causes of his condition, the doctor wanted to keep the Calm down ensuring that any type of hypothesis it is far from being a serious health problem for the new king of England.

read also