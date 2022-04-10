Entertainment

This is the reason why Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony, could become Miss Universe

Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira, 23, is at her best. Mark Anthony I made the romance with her official a few weeks ago and now they do not stop showing up together on social networks. This week, she and the singer co-hosted a golf tournament in Miami to benefit underprivileged children from Latin America.

Although the couple still does not provide any note to the press, to tell the details of how they met and how love between them was born, Nadia Ferrera She triumphs on television as a fashion columnist, and is also the face of important advertising campaigns.

