This is the reason why Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony, could become Miss Universe

Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira, 23, is at her best. Mark Anthony I made the romance with her official a few weeks ago and now they do not stop showing up together on social networks. This week, she and the singer co-hosted a golf tournament in Miami to benefit underprivileged children from Latin America.

Although the couple still does not provide any note to the press, to tell the details of how they met and how love between them was born, Nadia Ferrera She triumphs on television as a fashion columnist, and is also the face of important advertising campaigns.

Nadia Ferrera She reached the final of the Miss Universe beauty pageant but was narrowly beaten by Indian model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. The truth is that in recent times this woman who wears the crown of beauty queen has been criticized for her weight on social networks.

Nadia in the final of Miss Universe. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

Internet users claim that Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu In her last public appearances, she does not look like when she won the Miss Universe contest and that she looks much more plump. Several versions have circulated these days about it, one of them is that she suffers from a stress-related illness caused by high exposure and carrying out the tasks that this type of crown requires.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss Universe. Source: instagram @harnaazsandhu_03

Another of the strong versions about the physique of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu indicates that the model could be pregnant and although nothing is confirmed, this would lead to Nadia Ferrera who came second in the final of Miss Universe take the crown and hold office. Let’s wait!