This is the reason why Ricky Martin never celebrated his wedding with Jwan Yosef

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most followed and acclaimed artists today. These days, he is in the middle of an international tour that took him to Mexico and the United States among other countries but then he will take a break with his family to regain energy and continue.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra archive

In addition to going on stage to sing and dance, Ricky Martin He has several interviews scheduled with the media to promote his new material, and it is precisely here that journalists mix work with personal life and take advantage of the singer to tell a little more about his family routine.

In the show ‘Ventaneando’ Ricky Martin confessed the reason why she sometimes argues with her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan Yosef and it is precisely for his wedding. The couple married four years ago in an intimate ceremony attended only by close relatives, but they still had a big party for friends pending.

“It was very intimate, Jwan’s parents were there along with mine who had traveled especially to visit us. At that moment, we looked at each other and said: ‘We do it now, we are going to look for the judge’. And that’s how my wedding was, very intimate, there weren’t even 15 people,” Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Joseph. Source: Terra archive

Then Ricky Martin She explained the differences she has regarding the celebration with her husband and said: “With Yosef we never fight, but we argue when we talk about the wedding because he always wanted a big wedding and I wanted something a little more calm.”

Ricky Martin and Jwan Joseph. Source: Terra archive

“At that time we agreed that the wedding will come later for all the friends, we will notify them when the time comes, but for now we will wait a little longer. I want to do everything in a big way. We have that conflict from time to time, but it is not something really serious or put us in a crisis”, concluded Ricky Martin.