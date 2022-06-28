Entertainment

This is the reason why Verónica Castro and Gloria Trevi hate each other

Veronica Castro and Gloria Trevi They are two of the most influential of the industry of Mexican show. But, their paths have never crossed again after they starred in a historical interview in a live television program, where the atmosphere reached such a point of tension that it became a relationship of rivalry between both stars.

In 1992, Gloria Trevi and Verónica Castro got into a heated argument.

It was in 1992, Verónica Castro shone as a host in Mexico with her program “Y Vero… América ¡va!” On her side, Gloria Trevi was enjoying the honeys of success and was at the top of her musical career. With a rebellious style, Gloria’s songs and appearance created controversy around her figure. Precisely, Trevi was invited to Castro’s program to present a song called “I’ll go home”, whose lyrics were criticized by Cristian Castro’s mother, which led to a heated discussion on the air.

