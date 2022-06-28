This is the reason why Verónica Castro and Gloria Trevi hate each other

Veronica Castro and Gloria Trevi They are two of the most influential of the industry of Mexican show. But, their paths have never crossed again after they starred in a historical interview in a live television program, where the atmosphere reached such a point of tension that it became a relationship of rivalry between both stars.

In 1992, Gloria Trevi and Verónica Castro got into a heated argument.

It was in 1992, Verónica Castro shone as a host in Mexico with her program “Y Vero… América ¡va!” On her side, Gloria Trevi was enjoying the honeys of success and was at the top of her musical career. With a rebellious style, Gloria’s songs and appearance created controversy around her figure. Precisely, Trevi was invited to Castro’s program to present a song called “I’ll go home”, whose lyrics were criticized by Cristian Castro’s mother, which led to a heated discussion on the air.

True to her style, Verónica Castro defended her position and held nothing back.

The fight between Verónica Castro and Gloria Trevi

In the middle of the interview, Verónica Castro referred to the lyrics of Gloria Trevi’s songs, indicating that they seemed very shocking and crude, something that both critics and some fans agreed with this assessment. It was the moment in which Trevi interrupted the presenter to tell her an anecdote about her. The singer reported that at a concert she was approached by a fan who confessed to her that she worked as a prostitute, and that thanks to the lyrics of her songs she had the strength to raise the baby she was bringing into the world alone.

Despite Gloria’s heartfelt account, who was weeping at times, Verónica Castro proceeded to criticize the young Trevi fan for having chosen the easiest path, instead of looking for other income alternatives, including asking for alms. But the thing did not stop there, the driver also accused Gloria of promoting “family disintegration” with the lyrics of “I’ll leave home”. Meanwhile, Gloria Trevi, visibly upset, tried to interrupt Veronica’s comments, when the presenter returned to the fray and disapproved of the singer’s look for always wearing “dirty shoes, torn stockings and loose hair.” The truth is that this historic interview was the last time that both artists were face to face, since Verónica Castro never invited her to her program again.