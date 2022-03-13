This is the reason why you should not exercise every day

Exercise is highly beneficial to health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the organization’s new guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week for all adults , including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes a day for children and adolescents.

However, some people exceed the recommendations, do not rest and the consequences, according to experts and according to the Panorama Web portal, are: “risk of muscle injuries and fatigue; lack of replenishment of glycogen stores and reduced production of red blood cells; increased heart rate and blood pressure; abandonment of exercise due to fatigue and accumulated effort”.

For that reason, experts recommend resting from exercise one or two days a week and the other five days work various parts of the body. For example, if you exercise with weights on Monday you can exercise the upper body and on Tuesday these muscles should be rested and preferably the lower body muscles should be trained and on Wednesday the upper body muscles can be reworked.

Additionally, people wonder how many times cardio should be done and according to the book by coach Brad Shoenfeld, if the person seeks to increase muscle mass, the ideal is to incorporate the least amount of cardio, no more than 30 minutes, and perform the exercises of strength first and at another time of day do cardio.

However, if the ideal is to lose fat, more cardio should be incorporated into the routines, but this should be accompanied by strength exercises and cardio is performed first and then weight training.

In addition, people wonder what is the best time to exercise and, For this reason, experts say that it is a matter of preference, taste and schedules. The important thing is to meet the daily goals.

It should be noted that exercise must be accompanied by a good eating plan that is balanced and contains fruits, vegetables, proteins, fats, carbohydrates and all the nutrients that the body needs.

Benefits of exercising

Regular physical activity can improve muscular and cardiorespiratory fitness, improve bone and functional health, reduce the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, various types of cancer (including breast and colon cancer), and depression, reduce the risk of falls, as well as fractures of the hip or spine, and helps maintain a healthy body weight.

Among the most common physical activities are: walking, cycling or running and all of them can be done with any level of ability and for the enjoyment of all.

However, statistics from the World Health Organization show that one in four adults and four in five adolescents do not get enough physical activity.

Globally, women are less active (32%) than men (23%), and activity declines at older ages in most countries.

Similarly, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that “physical activity is essential for health and well-being, since it can help add years to life and life to years. […]. Every movement counts, especially now that we are facing the limitations derived from the covid-19 pandemic. We all need to move every day, safely and creatively.”

For its part, the Organization pointed out that it indicated that people with an insufficient level of physical activity have a risk of death between 20% and 30% higher compared to people who reach a sufficient level of physical activity.