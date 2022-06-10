This is the reason why Zendaya left her music career as a pop singer

We all love Zendaya! And some of us would like to see her in her singing stage, as she did before in her small musical career, too bad she will never do it again. These are the reasons.

Did you know Zendaya had a short musical career? Thus, our favorite actress, star of Euphoria, was a pop singer and even released an album; but, over time, that facet disappeared. You know why?

We tell you their reasons:

Zendaya, in an interview with a well-known magazine, confessed that she decided to focus on her career as an actress because it allows her to have a point of anonymity when interpreting different characters, while being a singer she would always have to be herself. So she preferred to keep the mystery a bit and better just focus on acting.

This is what he said:

“As an actress, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, that I really like, and I can channel my stuff, whatever it is, through a character and no one needs to know; whereas in other ways and means, it’s you all the time.”

But this is not the first time that Z talks about it, in 2009 he also did it:

“Acting allows people to fall in love with a character, but also with my own anonymity and a life of my own, something that music doesn’t really allow. I walked away from music on purpose due to bad contracts. The music industry is very different from a film and theater world.”

The short answer is:

Zendaya decided to focus on acting because she feels it allows her some privacy, while a singing career does not. In addition to the fact that she received mistreatment that made her give up becoming a “pop star”.

This was his short musical career

Zendaya’s career began in the world of music in 2009 (she was 13 years old), in the group ‘Kidz Bop’, a children’s band that covered famous pop songs. Check out this video and how she looked like as a little girl. How cute!

In 2010, he participated in the Disney program ‘Shake It Up’, where he recorded several songs as a soloist and as a duo, together with Bella Thorne, such as ‘Something to Dance For’ and Fashion Is My Kryptonite’, among others.

He also participated in another Disney show called ‘KC Undercover’, where we had the privilege of hearing his voice:

In 2013 she officially launched as a singer with an album that bore her name, the first single was ‘Replay’:

Other songs such as ‘My Baby’ were also released from that self-titled album:

In 2014 he participated with other artists such as Max and Kurt Schneider, with whom he recorded ‘All of me’:

As well as with Prince Roy, with whom he sings ‘X’, a song with a Latin flavor!

With Chris Brown he also collaborated:

He has also sung on several soundtracks of some of his acting works, such as in the film ‘Little Foot’, in which he sang ‘Wonderful Questions’:

In the Broadway play ‘Finding Neverland’, he sang ‘Neverland’:

In the tape ‘The Greatest Showman’ we also fell in love with his voice:

Currently: Singing for ‘Euphoria’

Fortunately, today, we can still hear Zendaya’s beautiful voice, as she recorded some songs for the series that has conquered the world and in which she stars, ‘Euphoria’: ‘All for us’, ‘I’m tired’ and ‘Elliot’s Song’:

Finally, we leave you with the Spotify playlist, so you can listen to Zendaya wherever you go.

What do you think: would you like Zendaya to resume her musical career?

