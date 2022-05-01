This is the reason why Zendaya will not attend the 2022 Met Gala

Zendaya She is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated celebrities to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022.

This year the met gala It arrives loaded with many celebrities, extravagant outfits and with many expectations.

The event will be next Monday, May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of New York and will have its official broadcast on the digital platforms of Vogue Magazine.

This is one of the most anticipated events for lovers of fashion and its theme central for this year will be “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

the renowned actress Zendaya He has been one of the figures who always attends this important event but this year he will not be able to do so.

It was in an interview with Extra, where the actress Zendaya released the news about non-attendance at the met gala of this year.

She referred to the fact that she already had some plans for this important night and therefore could not go.

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I’ll be working. Your girl has to work and do some movies… I wish you all the best.”said.

She also said that she will be busy playing tennis and asked her fans not to worry, because next year she will be back in her best outfit.

What does the Met Gala mean?

“For many years we have been examining our collection to uncover hidden or untold stories in order to complicate or problematize monolithic interpretations of fashion. Our intention for part two is to bring these stories together in an anthology that challenges perceived histories and offers alternative readings of American fashion.” said Andrew Bolton, curator of the MET’s Costume Institute, for Vogue Magazine.

The concept of the Met Gala 2022

For this 2022 the concept of the red carpet of the met gala it is Gilded Glamour.

This, according to Vogue, It refers to a time in the history of the United States where the fashion of the upper echelons of American society was quite opulent.

