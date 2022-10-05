This is the recommended superhero movie for this Wednesday

Do you want to have a nice time this Wednesday? Spoiler recommends an unmissable movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and where to watch it.

This Wednesday can be a very special day! After your work or study you can spend your free time watching a superhero movie recommended especially for you today. Of course, spoilers knows how much you enjoy this genre that is currently dominating the Hollywood film industry, especially the Marvel Cinematic Universethat’s why we will choose an MCU movie.

What is the selected film? Is about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. In this case, the Master of the Mystic Arts and former Sorcerer Supreme discovers that the Scarlet Witch is seeking to remove the powers of a young woman who has the ability to travel through the multiverse.

You already have the movie of your Wednesday

The girl in question is América Chávez and she has no control over her powers but those abilities are essential for the Scarlet Witch to achieve a wish of her alter ego, Wanda Maximoff, which is to reunite with her two children in some other reality and from that way to fulfill his dream of recovering the family he lost during the events of the series of Disney+, WandaVision.

During the events of the film you will be able to see a team of very powerful characters that are part of the plot of the film: the illuminati. This group of heroes is made up of Professor X, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Reed Richards, Black Bolt and Baron Mordo as well as Doctor Strange from that reality who, unfortunately, is already dead.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. The film is directed by Sam Raimi who adds horror elements to the plot that blend perfectly with the superhero genre. You can enjoy it at Disney+!