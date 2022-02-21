This is the record that Shakira could lose to Karol G

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 59 Views

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old has become one of the most listened to artists internationally, something that her colleague and countrywoman achieved a long time ago. Shakira. The truth is that Anuel AA’s ex does not stop succeeding and has just launched a new collaboration called ‘Mamii’ with Becky G.

What has amazed Bichota fans is how quickly he has managed to position his songs worldwide. A few days ago, Billboard magazine published the Latin Airplay list, which is the weekly ranking of the most played songs on urban Hispanic radio stations in the United States.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Tom Hanks meets with the director and screenwriter of “Forrest Gump”

The trio is set to adapt the groundbreaking graphic novel, “Here,” with Tom Hanks as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved