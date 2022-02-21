This is the record that Shakira could lose to Karol G

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old has become one of the most listened to artists internationally, something that her colleague and countrywoman achieved a long time ago. Shakira. The truth is that Anuel AA’s ex does not stop succeeding and has just launched a new collaboration called ‘Mamii’ with Becky G.

What has amazed Bichota fans is how quickly he has managed to position his songs worldwide. A few days ago, Billboard magazine published the Latin Airplay list, which is the weekly ranking of the most played songs on urban Hispanic radio stations in the United States.

If you pay attention to that list in the last time Carol G It already has 12 of their songs on it. The songs that have been located in Latin Airplay so far are “Mi Cama”, “Calypso”, “Créeme”, “Secreto”, “China”, “Tusa”, “Caramelo”, “Ay, Dios Mío”, ” Bichota”, “Location”, “El Makinon” and “Everything was screwed up”.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

So far, the solo Latin woman who has managed to position the most songs in this ranking is Shakira who has more than three decades of experience in the music industry. Then comes the well-known Latin singer and close friend of Thalia, Gloria Estefan, who has 11 songs.

Shakira. Source: Terra archive

There is no doubt that success is on the side of Carol G that in addition to selling out venues in her shows and being the most listened to on radio around the world, she is a token for international brands that want her to be the face of their advertising campaigns due to her popularity.