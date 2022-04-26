this is the Redmi 10A

Xiaomi is working to bring a very peculiar device to the global market. It is likely to consolidate as the Cheapest Xiaomi of 2022 and one of the cheapest phones on the market. Its about Xiaomi Redmi 10Aa terminal presented in China a few weeks ago and now plans to land in Europe and Latin America. we tell you EVERYTHING what you should know about him!

Xiaomi’s most basic mobile for 2022: Redmi 10A

It is expected that in the coming weeks it will land in several European markets and, somewhat later, in Latin America. The Redmi 10A it is a device with a peculiar design, essential and with a rather modest feature list. Every detail of this smartphone has a single goal: offer a very competitive price.

Its design is plastic and it only stands out for offering a somewhat different rear camera module. The good news is that it has a fingerprint sensor on the back, something that very cheap mobiles do not usually offer.

Beyond this detail there is not much to highlight in his body. It is a simple mobile with clear intentions to save on aesthetics. What is truly important is inside, as its characteristics will be responsible for offering the daily experience.

The Redmi 10A will arrive with 2 GB of RAM and Android 11

Its list of features makes it clear again that this is not a mid-range device. It is rather a terminal focused on input range. It will be a good choice for users who buy a mobile for the first time or for those who want a basic smartphone.

6.53-inch HD+ screen

MediaTek Helio G25 processor

2 GB of RAM

13 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

MicroUSB, 3.5mm jack and fingerprint sensor

5,000mAh battery

Android 11

This will be the list that will offer the base version of the Redmi 10A in western markets. Your performance will be marked by a basic processor and a fairly low RAM. Again, we reaffirm that it is a device for users who want the basics.

Its price could be around €100

The best thing about this device will be the price, since it is a very modest device focused on lowering every possible euro. Taking a look at what it offers and the rest of the company’s catalog, we are faced with a Redmi 10A of about 100 euros / dollars.