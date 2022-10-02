This is the relationship of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston far from the screens

While Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston seem friendly enough and clearly work together well enough that they’re ready to do it a third time, fans might wonder if the duo is as close in real life as they appear on screen.

Adam Sandler he has made a career of producing and starring in one great film after another. The “Saturday Night Live” actor and comedian launched Happy Madison Productions in 1999, and since then the company has produced nearly 50 films. One of those movies was “Just Go With It,” in which Sandler co-starred with Jennifer Aniston like a fake married man who learns that love is in the family.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are like family, according to themselves

Although Jennifer Aniston had her breakout role in the seminal ’90s sitcom friends, has since starred in dozens of movies throughout his career, from “He’s Not What You Like” to “Cake.” He also reunited with Adam Sandler on the Netflix mystery comedy “Murder Mystery.” His second collaboration was successful enough to plan an upcoming sequel.

Surprisingly, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have known each other for longer than the public knows them. The two met when they were still in high school and have been friends ever since.

“I knew I was going to be friends with her,” Sandler added. “I didn’t know he was going to make movies with her. We didn’t both know it; we were young and didn’t have a job at the time, but the relationship flowed.”

The two became close after Jennifer Aniston dated a friend of Adam Sandler’s, and that friendship has continued into their highly lucrative film careers. With this knowledge in mind, it’s more surprising that the duo have only worked together a couple of times, especially considering that both actors had prominent roles on NBC shows.

“We must have been a real family in another life,” Jennifer Aniston said of their bond.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston went from being high school classmates to acting together

If skeptical fans think this closeness is just a ploy for the cameras, they have something else to come. Although Aniston missed out on Sandler’s extravagant Bat Mitzvah for his daughter Sadie, he sent a very generous gift for the occasion. According to the actor, she sent a significant amount of money: 1.8 million dollars and if she is willing to spend that amount of money on a gift for her daughter, it is a good indication that they are definitely close.