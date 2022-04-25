This is the remake of Chrono Cross created by fans in Unreal Engine 5

A fan group has presented a glimpse of their project that Imagine Chrono Cross with updated graphics to Unreal Engine 5. Until recently the PlayStation game was not easy to get and in fact it was never released in Spain or the rest of Europe, but this changed a few days ago with Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Editionfor sale on consoles and PC, with various visual improvements and an official translation.

The Studio Logic video is interesting in that it takes the pre-rendered graphics of the original into real-time 3D modeling, but at the same time maintains the aesthetic of the Square Enix JRPG and even the still camera is very similar. We can recognize the Arni village, one of the first scenes of Chrono Crossas well as a map of its port.

Can you play this remake? Not at the beginning. Square Enix is ​​usually very active in blocking these types of projects and in fact Studio Logic never mentions its intention to release a playable game or demo, nor to what extent to continue working on this recreation. However, those who find it relaxing can use Wallpaper Engine to set these looping scenes as your desktop background.

Will the remake of Final Fantasy 9 be like this?

The Nvidia leak has been confirmed and many players trust that Final Fantasy IX Remake be real. The name appears on the list and at the moment Square Enix has not made it official; it is ruled out that it is a remastering, similar to that of Chrono Crosswell that final-fantasy already had its remaster version a few years ago. The existence of an animated series gives this game more credibility.

The PlayStation classic also is the subject of a fan remakeas you can see on these lines, that does not seek to update the entire game either: it is only a sequence to see what the beginning of this JRPG would be like.