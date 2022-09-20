This is the resort in Australia where Julia Roberts and George Clooney recorded ‘Ticket to Paradise’

The famous actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney got together again in the movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’‘ (‘Journey to Paradise’), a romantic comedy directed by British filmmaker Ol Parker (‘Mamma Mia!’).

This film, which premiered worldwide a week ago, is centered in a couple separated 25 years ago who meets again to celebrate their daughter’s wedding with a seaweed farmer in Bali. Both are against that marriage.

Although in fiction everything happens in Bali, the covid-19 pandemic did not allow it to be recorded there, so the entire team moved to Queensland, Australia. They used several beaches in the area and some scenes were also recorded at the Palm Bay Resort hotel.

This resort served as the home of Gede, the fiancé. To achieve a resemblance to Bali, some changes had to be made and an investment in the construction of a seaweed garden on the shore had to be made.

The film director and his team they kept in mind at all times that they wanted to make viewers want to travel when watching the filmso the locations were always very well cared for and, of course, chosen.

The Palm Bay Resort is located on Long Island, Whitsundays, Australia, and among its main features is its Bali-inspired decor, so it’s not far from the reality of ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

Its impressive villas offer stunning views of the Whitsunday Passage and the Coral Sea. You also have access to a private dream beach.

According to the resort’s website, the place has the capacity to receive up to 60 people. They offer villas, suites and rooms so that everyone can choose the experience they want to live.

In addition to the rooms, this resort also offers a heliport, swimming pools, terraces, restaurants, a bar, and extensive green areas. One of the restaurants is located on a terrace by the sea, which is certainly an experience for anyone who can afford the trip.

You may also like:

– Meet the hotel in Puerto Rico where the series ‘The Resort’ was recorded

– This is the hotel where Dua Lipa stayed in Argentina

– Adele will live in a luxurious $30,000-a-night villa during her Las Vegas residency