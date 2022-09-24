This is the restaurant where Milly Alcock worked before her role in House Of The Dragon

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock opened up about the ways the hit HBO series changed her life when the first episode finally premiered on Monday (Aug 22).

Alcock, 22, plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the series set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

“I never thought this would happen to me”the Australian actress told Stellar magazine in a recent interview (according to the JustJared website).

“I was washing dishes in a restaurant, living in my mother’s attic. This doesn’t happen to people like me, so it was incredibly fast.”

Alcock said she was cooking dinner at a friend’s house when her agent told her she had been cast in the fantasy series.

“I froze, took a deep breath and said to my friend, ‘Do you have any wine?’ Then I called my mom,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Alcock discussed his decision to drop out of Sydney’s Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in year 12 to pursue a career in acting.

“I thought, either I have to do all my exams in rural Australia or I’m just going to drop out of school,” he said. “So I quit because it was never really my thing.”

Alcock dropped out of school to play the misfit Meg in the Australian drama Upright.for which he won the Casting Guild of Australia’s Rising Star Award in 2018.

Thrones turned young cast members like Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner into stars. Alcock joins the cast of 19-year-old British actress Emily Carey, who plays a young Alicent Hightower.

Carey revealed in a recent interview that she had deleted her social media accounts after receiving backlash for comments she made about her character at Comic-Con.

