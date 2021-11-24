This is the right opportunity to buy Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: price never seen before!

We are now in the midst of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, the week just started will be full of offers and among these we want to point out the one relating to Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, one of the most interesting smartphones for those in the mid-range, thanks to an excellent price / performance ratio and a convincing design, without particular compromises.

New historical low for Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

The medium range of Xiaomi stands out for a very nice design, with one reduced thickness (6.81mm), despite the 4,250mAh battery, and a weight of just 158 ​​grams, a feather compared to most current smartphones, given the presence of a 6.55-inch display. The camera is another strong point since it allows you to get excellent shots with good brightness, the autonomy is very good, covering a full day of use without problems. In short, it is a complete 360 ​​° smartphone as we have repeatedly reiterated in the review and in various comparisons.

Thanks to an offer on eBay, an online marketplace often full of good deals, you can buy the aforementioned smartphone at an all-time low never seen before, far below Xiaomi’s list price. The version equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory it is in fact on sale at the list price of 399 euros, but with the offer we are talking about you can buy it for only 249 Euros.

Therefore, the scale of the range and at this price is effectively unrivaled, effectively beating the competition. Obviously, since this is an offer, it could end soon (in fact it is still available only in the Black color), if you are interested the advice is to hurry up with the purchase.

Buy Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for 249 euros instead of 399 euros on eBay

The seller is shop-mi with high reliability thanks to the feedback score of 99.9% and over 2400 ratings.

