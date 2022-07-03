This is the romantic comedy that has reunited George Clooney and Julia Roberts

american actress Julia Roberts was baptized as “America’s sweetheart” in the 1990s. She was the queen of the Romantic comedies After the worldwide success of beautiful woman and, although she has never abandoned her film career, in recent years she has focused on more dramatic or suspenseful formats, moving away from the “rom-com” format that catapulted her at the time.

In an interview given to New York Times Magazine, The actress commented on her return to this type of film: “People often misunderstand the time I haven’t done a romantic comedy as if I didn’t want to do one. If I had read something that I considered the script level of Notting Hill or the level of nonsense of My best friend’s Wedding, I would have done that. They just didn’t exist until this movie came along that I just made written and directed by Ol Parker.”



The return of Roberts to this genre is doubly good news, since it is accompanied by one of the heavyweights of the film industry, George Clooney. Both have been great friends in real life for years, and that is why they are more than happy to participate together in this film in which they share a cast with Kaitlyn Dever (believe me), Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris), Billie Lourd (super nerds) and Senayt Mebrahtu (Elvis).

Clooney and Roberts, a fictional divorced couple

The movie just released trailer and will hit theaters under the name of journey to paradise in the month of october. In it, Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple years ago who meet again on a plane bound for Bali for the future wedding of their daughter they have in common and their goal is none other than to prevent the young kite from a mistake like yours.

This failed marriage is a complete departure from the marriage that Julia Roberts and George Clooney had brought to life on the big screen together, when they showed great chemistry in both ocean’s lift as in its subsequent sequels, as well as in the titles Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Money Monster.

