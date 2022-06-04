This is the romantic honeymoon of Marco Antonio Solís and his wife in Europe

The singer Marco Antonio Solis The 62-year-old has more than four decades of experience in the music industry, since he began his path as an artist at a very young age. But instead of taking a break, the Buki does not stop working and in a few weeks he will begin his tour of Europe.

America has devotion for Marco Antonio Solis and that was demonstrated in the series of recitals that the artist gave both in Latin America and in the United States, he sold out venues in all of them and thanks to that success he decided to travel to Europe to visit the public of that continent that loved him so much. strange.

Related news

the tour of Marco Antonio Solis through the countries of Europe begins in July and these days the singer enjoys a few days of walking with his wife, Christy Solis that accompanies him everywhere. For some time now, the couple has become inseparable and they show off their love on social networks.

Marco Antonio and Cristy Solis. Source: Terra archive

It is precisely one of the last publications of Marco Antonio Solis the one that shows its fans how well the couple is having a good time in Milan, Italy. “This July 1st see you in MILAN,” Buki wrote next to a postcard that shows him carrying his wife at the door of the cathedral in that city.

Cristy and Marco Antonio Solis. Source: instagram @marcoantoniosolis_oficial

Once you make your presentation in Milan, Marco Antonio Solis will head to the cities of London, Barcelona and Madrid, and will close the tour at the famous Olympia theater in Paris, on Sunday, July 10. There is no doubt that he will also take advantage of “The City of Lights” to stroll and enjoy with Christy Solis.