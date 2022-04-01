This is the route you need to follow in order not to screw up the Elden Ring side quests

A very interesting element are the Elden Ring side quests. Since FromSoftware’s latest game is as non-linear as the experience can be, Elden Ring players can progress through the game as they please, missing out on many parts of the story, boss fights, and gear. One player’s experience in Elden Ring can be very different from another.

However, this raises an interesting question. if there was one intended route to not screw up Elden Ring side quests, what would? Luckily, one big Elden Ring fan thinks he has the answer.

Elden Ring Side Quests Route

Reddit user Athrek, a community guide maker who has become prolific for his Elden Ring-related work, has posted his latest effort. The flame “Guide to the ‘intended’ route to get through the game without breaking everything (minor spoilers)”. As the title suggests, the guide will take Elden Ring players through the open world RPG as if it were a linear experience, so players don’t break the game or miss out on what’s important.

Athrek believes this guide will get players through the game “as safely as possible,” with all of the “story provided” without messing up the Elden Ring side quests. But he says that is not at all the “intended way of playing” and removes much of the open world experience from the game. As such, Athrek recommends using this guide for a second or third playthrough and encourages players to explore and uncover the mysteries of the Elden Ring on his own.

