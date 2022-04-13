This is the rude profession that Katheryn Winnick, the star of “Vikings” also has and that she can practice whenever she wants | Television | Entertainment

Katherine Winnick She played the shieldmaiden “Lagertha” for six seasons in the successful series “Vikings”, in which, thanks to her bravery and war tactics, she earned a good place on the battlefield.

At the end of the series, Katheryn looked like an old woman due to years passing in Viking history, and although Winnick’s roots are not related to any Nordic country, the makeup made it seem that way.

What was Katheryn Winnick’s life like before fame?

Katheryn was born on December 17, 1977 in Toronto, Canadabut is closely related to Ukrainesince it is the country where his parents and siblings are from.

When he was only 7 years old, he began to study. Martial Artssince her parents supported her to learn defense mechanisms against danger.

A few years later, when he was 13, he was already a black belt in taekwondoas in the discipline of karate.

According to Infobae review, thanks to this, she was able to show her skills in the series and play the heroine. In addition, for the same reason her projects in the cinema have to do with the action genre.

At the age of 16 I opened my own Taekwondo school. I started teaching martial arts in after school programs and over time more and more people asked me to teach them. Katherine Winnick

Ever since she was little, Katheryn also had an interest in being actressso she insisted to her parents to enroll her in dramatic Art.

They did, and according to an interview with Rose & Ivy, every time her aunts went to her house, she would put together a story for them so that they would always applaud her at the end. “I definitely showed a creative side as a child,” she finished.

The curious profession of the actress of “Vikings”

As a result of everything learned, Winnick wanted to take a course to become a bodyguardIn fact, she has the license to do the job if she ever wants to.

Somehow, and thanks to her childhood and adolescence involved in the world of contact disciplines, she was called from a very young age to be part of different action movie productions, first of all, to train the actors.

The reason the Vikings left Greenland in real life

Winnick taught them moves to attack and defend when they needed to. This was the case for a while until they suggested that she go to the other side of the cameras and be seen by everyone.

He made his film debut in “Biohazardous”, then was in “Two weeks notice” and “House”. For Katheryn, the project she most fondly remembers is “Flag Day” by Sean Pennjust like “Wu Assassins”, the production of Netflix where he shows all his skills in martial arts. (AND)

