This is the series with the most dead characters per episode – TV series news

Could it be that Game of Thrones takes the title to the series with the most dead characters? Find out below

Throughout the history of television there have been many series in which the most beloved characters die at any time without warning. One of the most notorious and recent in this sense could be game of Thrones, Well, both the writer George RR Martin, as well as the entire HBO Max production, were in charge of killing great characters one by one, even in the last season. But, as surprising as it may seem, this is not the one that has killed the most.

doGrey’s Anatomyand could it also be? Sure, Shonda Rhimes has also taken it upon herself to kill off our favorite characters, like George (TR Knight), Lexie (Chyler Leigh), Mark (Eric Dane) and even the love of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Mr. McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) but she is not the one who takes the title of the one who has killed the most people within her fiction.

To make a long story short, another of the longest-running series on television is the one that is crowned with the most deaths per chapter and it is about The Walking Deadwhich we cannot say is surprising, since those who have not yet become zombies must defend themselves against carnivorous walkers as they navigate this new world and mourn the life they once had.

According to an article posted by Looper, this is the “most dangerous” series to inhabit, is there any question as to why? . Since its debut in 2010, it was clear that not even the main cast members were safe. Of the original group from Atlanta, only Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) remain. Technically, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is still alive but has been missing since season 9.

By now, surely fans of the series have even lost count of how many characters have died, or even who they have been. According to a UK-based insurance company study cited by walking undead , The Walking Dead is “the most dangerous fictional TV show to live on”. The report shows that there have been approximately 1808 deaths in 147 episodes (from the pilot to the mid-season finale of Season 10). This means that on average there are 12 deaths per episode and 180 deaths per season.

As we already mentioned, it is not uncommon, but the fact that we recognize it does not mean that we would like to be in one of the endless seasons of The Walking Deadafter knowing it, would you like it?