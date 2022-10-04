This is the sharp relationship that Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have

steven spielberg He is one of the most talented filmmakers of today, some even say that he has left a mark in the history of cinema. In this great career he has directed and produced various films such as ‘Jaws’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Schindler’s List’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’, among others. Thanks to the success of the tapes he won, he has won various awards in the field.

Tom Cruise Y steven spielberg. Kindness: What to see.

Secondly, Tom Cruise, is one of the best actors in Hollywood, who is characterized by playing roles that require professional training, sometimes extreme, but always require great effort and dedication. He has worked on movies like ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘, ‘The color of money’, among others. On some occasions she has joined forces with another of the Hollywood heavyweights and has participated in tapes together with Spielberg.

In 2002 it was the first time they worked together on the film ‘Minority Report’ known as ‘Previous Sentence’. The film tells the story of a policeman who has a few hours to prove his innocence in a crime that they have predicted he will commit in the future. Actors such as Samantha Morton, Colin Farrell, Kathryn Morris and Neal McDonough also participated in this film. Such was the success Tom Y Steven They decided to bet on a new collaboration and a few years later they came together again on a project.

In 2005 they participated in ‘The War of the Worlds’ based on the 1898 science fiction novel by HG Wells, which describes how a man tries to save his family during a chaotic alien invasion. Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin, Tom Robbins, among others, participated in this project. This film was well received by the public, however on occasions in the past Spielberg made it clear that he will no longer work with the protagonist of ‘top gun‘.

As he said, they lived through various experiences and the disagreements they had ruined the relationship between them. But what bothered the director and producer the most was that during one of the films Cruise he hired his own sister to organize his ad campaign. However, when the final moment came to make it, the actor did not collaborate as expected to spread the film. For this Steven she was very upset and decided never to work with him again.

Related news