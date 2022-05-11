This is the simple California house that Emily Ratajkowski sells for $2,195,000

the english model Emily Ratajkowski30, decided to put up for sale the picturesque and simple residence he owns in Echo Park, California.

The property, for which you paid $2,000,000 dollars in 2018 and has been on the market for two days, it was launched for sale by $2,195,000 dollarswhich suggests that it will not take too long to get rid of it, since its price almost did not increase.

The house, which was built in 1946 and is spread over two floors, has an area of 1,952 square feetwith two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which makes it accessible for any family of these times, since it is not the typical house with dozens of bedrooms and bathrooms.

This is what Emily Ratajkowski’s two-story home looks like from the outside (The Grosby Group)

It also has a hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, laundry room, garage for two vehicles, terrace, among other rooms.

The kitchen is small and semi-open. It is equipped with brown cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a perfectly functioning bar for food preparation.

The kitchen and dining room are unified in a small space (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom, from where you have a very nice view of various trees, has space for a large bed. It also has a closet and a bathroom with a double vanity, with a toilet and a shower with a bathtub included.

Outside, on his lot 6,751 square feetthe property has a terrace, with a jacuzzi, with extensive green areas and with a kind of cabin in which there is a third bedroom with its respective bathroom, as well as an extra room, which can be enabled as a bedroom, but also as a gym or recording studio.

The garden area is one of the most spectacular places in the picturesque house (The Grosby Group)

In addition to attracting attention due to its size and price, the home of the mother of the little Sylvester Apollo Bear It also does so because of its location, being very close to Elysian Park and Dodger Stadium, which makes it the ideal accommodation for baseball lovers.

