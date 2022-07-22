This is the simple exercise that prevents us from losing our memory with age according to researchers

Learning to play an instrument or starting to play sports are healthy habits that involve the motor skills and tend to cost more as we age. And it is known that it is better to study a language at an early age than to do it when we already have enough things in our heads to know how to say a word in another language.

Now, a study by European neurologists has identified the exercise that would serve us to improve these impaired functions as we age. This is one of the few investigations that focuses on finding out how older people acquire sequential motor skills, since in most cases these behaviors were studied in healthy young people.

In fact, the few times that the focus was on the elderly, it was only to show that, the older we get, the harder it is and the longer it takes to learn new motor skills. However, this publication aims to “offer a novel strategy to restore these deficits non-invasively”, as stated by the professor at the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL) Friedhelm Hummel, who was one of the authors of the study.

[El nuevo y preocupante signo que se vincula con la enfermedad de Alzheimer]

We may not be aware of it, but every movement we make in our daily lives belongs to a sequence of smaller actions which we barely notice. We only perceive it when we are about to learn a new task, be it a sport, an instrument, a language or a new technology. These situations, which require great skill on our part, serve to improve cognitive speed of a person without losing accuracy.

Who wakes up early…

This study is important, in Hummel’s words, because “how crucial it is to continuously adapt and stay integrated in everyday life.” This is why a common method was used to assess the ability to learn new motor skills, which is called “finger tapping task“.

As its name suggests, it consisted of type a sequence of numbers as quickly and accurately as possible. It is an exercise that is very present in this type of study, since it simulates the cognitive effort that we have to make when we are faced with activities that require great skill, such as play the piano or type on a keyboard.

One of the key features of learning is what scientists call a “shift in the balance between speed and accuracy.” This change is achieved by grouping individual motor actions into so-called “motor blocks”, which arise spontaneously and serve to optimize the mechanical execution capacity of our brain.

[Estas son las 10 mejores vitaminas para la memoria: imprescindibles en tu dieta]

In the case of young people it is more reliable than in the elderly, “who lack these motor blocks or act poorly”, as another of the study’s authors, doctoral student Pablo Maceira-Elvira, affirms.

In a comparative analysis, the results showed that the youngsters performed better at night, while at the beginning of training they showed more abrupt performance. Instead, the older ones were worse at night and managed to reach a more moderate rate of efficiency.

Electrode brain stimulation

However, the study wasn’t just looking to show how fast young and old were at hitting a key. Also transcranial anodal direct current stimulation was applied to the participants (atDCS). It is a non-invasive technique that requires the surgical placement of electrodes in specific areas of the central nervous system. The advantage of this method is that, unlike invasive techniques, do not require any type of surgery that could cause complications or adverse effects.

In this regard, Hummel has pointed out that “recent studies have shown that we can improve the acquisition of motor skills by applying non-invasive brain stimulation”. In fact, his research has also shown that older people improve their accuracy very early in training with the application of the atDCS, as occurred in 50% of the adults who participated in the experiment.

In this way, brain stimulation could restore, at least partially, the acquisition of motor skills in individuals with impaired learning mechanisms. In addition, Hummel acknowledges that “these findings open up new opportunities for intervention strategies tailored to the specific phase of learning,” which could be applied in memory loss caused by aging or neurological disorders such as stroke.

Follow the topics that interest you