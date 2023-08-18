Sports

This is the singer who worked with Katy Perry who has been missing since June

Name of Camella Learth-Segura It has become one of the most sought after in recent weeks, and not for good reason. artist His whereabouts have been declared unknown as his family and relatives last heard from him two months ago.

first born in sweden 48 yearsThe singer moved to the United States when she was only 15 years old. With the passage of time he made his career in the world of music industry and reached Release songs on platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

According to Los Angeles TimesThe newspaper that is tracking the matter, The last text message from Leith-Segura was sent on 29 June. Additionally, his car, a silver 2010 Ford Fusion California license plate 6KZJ725, was last seen leaving Beverly Hills on the afternoon of June 30. A moment which was recorded in the police camera.

In this regard, one of Camella Learth-Segura’s friends contacted the aforementioned media outlet to inform that the artist was going through difficult economic times. “I know you’ve been arguing with your landlord about your past rent, but you have so many friends you could easily call up and snuggle on your couch.”Cecilia Foss explains.

He The singer’s landlord has said that the woman was evicted for non-payment. He’s always struggled to keep up with his bills, but lately the situation is spiraling out of control. Family and friends of Camela Learth-Segura are desperately searching to find the artist’s whereabouts.

It should be noted that, on a professional level, Camela Learth-Segura He himself became a part of the musical successes of stars such as Katy Perry. indeed it is topic co-author walking on air, on disk spectacles American singer.

