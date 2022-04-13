This is the single apartment that Amanda Seyfried has put up for sale in Manhattan

Amanda Seyfried, who most readers will instantly identify with the co-star of Mamma miasucceeds today as Elizabeth Holmes in the series The Dropout (Hulu) while rolling The Crowded Room for AppleTV. With a solid acting career and chaining one project after another, she has been able to afford certain luxuries, including buying an apartment in Manhattan. It was in 2010, she paid 1.7 million euros for it and now she has just put it up for sale for three million. It is not a bad price, given how real estate speculation inflates the figures.

Amanda, at this year’s Oscars.) Chris Pizzello/AP

Married in 2016 to fellow actor Thomas Sadoski and the parents of two children, the couple moved three years ago to an Upper West Side penthouse – for which they paid 2.3 million – and Amanda has seen fit to get rid of her maiden property. The 150 m2 apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, first-class finishes, oak wood floors, high-tech appliances, mullioned sash windows and a warm fireplace in the living room.

A comfortable corner of the living room. Corcoran

There is no luxury apartment without a fireplace. Corcoran

Another angle of the room. Street Easy

The property, at 28 E 10th Street, is on the ground floor of a 12-story brick building built in 1928 by Emery Roth and renovated in 2009 to house luxury apartments featuring a 24-hour doorman, landscaped courtyard , roof terrace, gym and play room for children. At the top, Alec Baldwin has a huge attic, the result of uniting several units.

The kitchen. Street Easy

The breakfast room. Street Easy

One of the two bathrooms. Street Easy

The second bathroom. Street Easy

Although Amanda and her husband have an apartment on the Upper West Side, they actually spend most of their time on a farm in the Catskills, also in upstate New York. Her other house is in a historic Los Angeles neighborhood that she bought in 2011, when she was still single.