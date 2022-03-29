this is the situation in Lviv after the Russian missile attack

What is the ultimate goal of Vladimir Putin? 4:02

Washington (CNN) — At least five people were injured over the weekend after at least two missiles hit Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that had so far spared the worst of Russia’s brutal onslaught, local authorities said.

One of the attacks hit a fuel storage facility, which caught fire, and a subsequent attack caused “significant damage” to the city’s infrastructure facilities, according to the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi.

To better understand the situation on the ground, we posed a few questions to CNN’s John Berman, who has been covering the invasion from Lviv. His responses, emailed this Sunday, are below:

WHAT MATTERS: Can you describe how people are behaving in Lviv right now?

BERMAN: We went to one of the main squares in Lviv today, less than 24 hours after a series of Russian missile attacks, and it was packed. Many people enjoying the good weather, street music and food.

It was amazing. The reasons for being there were two. Some people told us that it was their way of showing Putin that they are not intimidated. But most of the people we talked to were actually from different parts of the country, and frankly, they’ve seen worse. So the missile attacks here didn’t scare them, at least not as much as the things they experienced in Kharkiv, Sumy or Kyiv.

WHAT MATTERS: What do the inhabitants of the Lviv area tell you about their future plans in the face of so much uncertainty?

BERMAN: When you ask about the future, all the Ukrainians we have talked to tell us that their plans are to resist, fight and win. There is nothing else.

There are different ways to do this, and some have made sure that vulnerable family members are out of the country. But the Ukrainians see only one way out of this.

WHAT MATTERS: You spent time in a Ukrainian children’s hospital; can you describe what you saw?

BERMAN: We met Andriy, 15, at a children’s hospital. He is from Chernihiv, which has been brutalized by the Russians. He was forced out of his house at gunpoint, and later in a car he ran over what he described as a land mine. He injured both legs and his collarbone. His mother died in the explosion. The last time he saw her, she was still alive and on fire. It is horrible to write these words. But this invasion is horrible.

You can’t look at Andriy and what he’s lost and digest any argument that there are somehow two moral sides to this conflict. Only Ukrainian children are losing their mothers. Only Ukrainian children are being exploited by landmines.

Every political and diplomatic debate must begin with an acknowledgment of this point. And on a personal level, it’s just heartbreaking.

Quick read of the weekend in Ukraine

Biden’s (impromptu) statement. President Joe Biden said strongly on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power,” but the White House later said that was not a call for regime change.

“For the love of God, this man cannot continue in power,” Biden announced at the end of a closing speech delivered at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

“The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to wield power over his neighbors or the region. He was not talking about Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change,” a White House official said later.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s request. Ukraine’s president reiterated this weekend his request that international partners increase military aid from him, stating that his country only asks for 1% of NATO’s tanks and planes.

In a video message posted on social media, Zelensky said the need to strengthen common security in Europe was raised during his two talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.

Zelensky regretted that Ukraine has been waiting 31 days for this aid, saying that this raises the question of who exactly “governs the Euro-Atlantic Alliance.” He called on Ukraine’s international partners to “gather and activate their support” for the country, stressing that Europe’s security depends on it.

All eyes on the new round of talks. The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Tuesday in the Turkish city of Istanbul, according to the Turkish presidency.

In a statement from the communication directorate of the Turkish presidency, it is said that during a phone call this Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Putin “agreed that the next meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be held in Istanbul.”

Previous negotiations have produced little result.

CNN’s Nathan Hodge, Julia Kesaieva and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.