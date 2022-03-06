This is the sketch for which Adal Ramones was sued by a powerful television station

During the 90’s, Another roll It was the most transgressive and popular program on Mexican television. Week to weekthe team commanded by Adal Ramones, Eduardo Suarez and Yordi Rosado had the mission of shocking viewers with all kinds of interviews, skits and comments, which caused them many legal problems.

According to the star Dreams of a seducerwho was in an interview at throwing ball with Franco Escamillathere were frequent lawsuits or complaints against him for the content that he made known through the program that was broadcast every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. on Channel 5.

Among those who sought actions against Televisa by this programming was frequently found the Secretary of Public Education, although on one occasion, he narrated ramonesthe english television PBS She was the one who filed a legal action against him for using one of his characters.

Although the television station had the rights to broadcast the series Sesame Street, this production for children could only be used to generate educational stories for minors.

This didn’t matter to the team. Another rollwho decided to do a sketch in which abelardone of the characters in the Mexican adaptation, acts alongside Yordi, Adal, Consuelo Duval and Mauricio Castle while he says several jokes, they talked about robberies, a man in jail and made jokes about alcohol.

Where did the problem with PBS end?

When viewing this content, the television station who owned the creations of John Ganz Cooney and Children’s Television Workshop decided to file a lawsuit because it affected the image of Abelardo, who was the adaptation of the character Big Bird for Mexican television.

This caused the lawyers of Televisa had to negotiate for several weeks with those of PBSwhich culminated in an agreement between the two.

It was not the only problem that the driver faced, since when the war from Iraq He asked his live audience to pray for the victims of both sides of the conflict, which caused him to be about to lose his visa to travel to state joined.

“They almost took it from me, for praying for Allah,” he said.

These comments, he said, also got him into trouble with his own television stationsince when Yordi was participating in the program Big Brother VIP, questioned the type of content it presented Televisasince in one of the segments he made fun of his partner.

The situation upset Pepe Walking stickwho was then vice president of programming and one of the minds behind the first reality show recorded in Mexico and requested the dismissal of Edward Suarez. When the show ended, the producer returned to his place in Another roll.

