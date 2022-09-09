This is the skirt that best looks with high boots (word by Emily Ratajkowski)

Emily Ratajkowski It is clear to him: whenever he goes out into the street, he does so with looks. On this occasion she has been photographed walking around New York with a simple style, but that has activated all our trend alerts: a midi skirt with side slits and a turtleneck bodysuit in the same color, with black knee high boots and matching bag. Yes, it seems easy to emulate, and we anticipate that it is. We have selected the garments that most remind us of this Nordic style look to -with Emily’s permission- recreate the outfits plus cool it’s from the season.

Model Emily Ratajkowski in New York wearing a midi skirt, long-sleeved bodysuit and high boots.Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

As we anticipated, it will be necessary a midi skirt with some slits (on the side, in the center or even one on each side like Emily) and a white bodysuit with long sleeves and a high neck. Don’t be scared by the color; Although summer is coming to an end, white, beige and ecru tones will continue to be in the limelight in autumn and winter as well. as accessories, a shoulder bag in black and some knee high boots the same color will give the autumnal touch and will elevate our outfits.

These garments with infinite possibilities remind us of the danish style, which is characterized by a basic, timeless and quality wardrobe focused on conscious shopping (so necessary given the irrepressible rhythm of fashion). So take note, because to get the perfect capsule wardrobe we just have to pay attention to the outfits from Emily: versatile, timeless and very nordic. An investment that is really worth it.

Linen midi skirt, by Massimo Dutti Hayden cotton midi skirt by Jonathan Simkhai

High-heeled leather boot, by Massimo Dutti High neck body with cashmere, by Intimissimi

Saddle bag in black leather, by Leandra Saddle bag in black grained calfskin by Dior

