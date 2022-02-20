This is the smart watch that I would buy if I wanted to spend less than 100 euros

I use the Huawei Watch Fit in the Elegant Edition model every day. After knowing its good performance, it is the smart watch that I recommend if you have less than 100 euros.

Few smartwatches prettier than the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition I have had the opportunity to try in the last few months. This was not the only aspect that made me fall in love with the smartwatch when I had the opportunity to analyze it, they also conquered me its screen and its multiple sports and health functions. Since then, I use the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition every day.

This smart watch went on the market for 129 euros, but its price has already dropped noticeably in those stores where it is available. On the one hand, you can buy the black model in the huawei online store. If you prefer the white-beige version -the one I use-, it is for sale at MediaMarkt. Let’s see how is my daily experience with this smartwatch.

Huawei Watch Fit, the smart watch that I would buy

One of the aspects that should interest us most when choosing a smart watch is comfort. The truth is that this Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition complies with a very good grade, because I wear it all day without hardly noticing it. Furthermore, it is a beautiful watch that serves both for the professional field and to wear it at leisure, as well as for sports. In short, you can always wear it without clashing.

The dial and buckle of the watch are made of a gold colored stainless steel, combining perfectly with the grayish white color of silicone. On the other hand, it has water resistance up to 5 ATMso you can take a shower with it or use it in the pool to monitor your swimming training.

The content of the smartwatch is displayed on a 1.64 inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 456×280 pixels. As we saw in the analysis of the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition, it is a very good quality screen, something that I have confirmed over the months, with a high level of sharpness and good color reproduction. In addition, there are available large number of spheres to personalize the clock with the one we like the most.

Huawei’s device is focused on monitoring physical activity and health. I use it regularly to record my workouts, as it has a large number of sports modes (up to 11 different). I also find very useful your 85 custom training modesbecause I also use it on some occasions to stretch my muscles when I’m working.

I always keep the heart rate sensor, especially interesting when I play sports. In addition, this smart watch can also monitor blood oxygen saturation, measure sleep patterns, and analyze stress levels. In short, it is very complete in terms of sports and health functions.

The last detail that I especially like about this Huawei Watch Fit Elegant is its autonomy, because I can use it for up to 7 days in a row at the maximum no need to go through the charger. If I do without functions such as the heart rate sensor or training monitoring, that autonomy can reach up to 10 days. Also, it only needs about an hour to fully charge.

If we add that I can connect it to my mobile to receive notifications and control music playbackwe are facing a very complete smart watch that falls below 100 euros.

We remind you that you can buy it both in the Huawei store and in MediaMarkt. Although it is not the Elegant Edition, you can get the Huawei Watch Fit New in other colors on Amazon, like red or blue. Only the design changes, since it also drops below 100 euros and the performance will be the same.

