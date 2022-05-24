This is the SONG by Juan Gabriel that led Vicente Fernández to break into CRYING | VIDEO

Despite the great artistic rivalry between John Gabriel Y Vicente Fernandez There was a time when they joined their talents to give rise to great songs, but there was a song especially that it touched the most delicate fibers of Chente and took him to the cryingleaving an epic moment that was recorded in video as irrefutable proof that the union of ‘Divo de Juárez’ and ‘Charro de Huentitán’ gave rise to one of the most powerful combinations of Mexican music.

The history between Chente and Juanga is one of contrasts, many historians affirm that they did not have a good relationship, a fact that was accentuated over the years but was never confirmed. So much Vicente Fernandez What John Gabriel They always showed mutual respect for each other’s work, so when there was an opportunity to collaborate, they did not hesitate to do so if the terms were convenient for both.

the step of John Gabriel for the life of Vicente Fernandez It was not minor at all, because the great rivalry they had in the 80s undoubtedly marked the career of both. Although there is no song that they have sung as a duet from the studio, on Chente’s latest album you can see Juanga’s hand on the song ‘La Difference’ song of the authorship of the Divo de Juárez with an incomparable interpretation by Chente.

Juan Gabriel told me that no one had recorded his song for him like I had, that I would let him use my voice and make a new arrangement for him. That it was not necessary for me to attend the study and I accepted, because I have a lot of confidence in him, since in that aspect he is a genius.

According to rumors emerging from the set, John Gabriel would be making his appearance in the biographical series of Vicente Fernandez‘The last king’where it is not known what the role of the character will be and who will be the actor in charge of giving life to one of the most iconic characters in music in Spanish.

With this song by Juan Gabriel, he led Vicente Fernández to break down in tears | VIDEO

With the song ‘I already know that you are leaving‘, the great Vicente Fernandez arrived at tears after the interpretation of the theme written by John Gabriel and that it has one of the best interpretations there can be. This song was written in the 70s by Alberto Aguilera, the real name of ‘Divo de Juárez’ and it was, without a doubt, one of his best compositions.

This is a snippet of the song ‘I already know that you are leaving‘:

Today I woke up

with much sadness

knowing that tomorrow

You’re leaving me, ah I swear to you, my life

that thinking about ours

i spent the night

almost no sleep I already know it

that you are leaving

That maybe you won’t come back

How very sad today they will be

My mornings, if you go how long will you come back

In my arms? I don’t know

it will be an eternity

I think I’m going to lose you

With ‘I already know that you are leaving‘ John Gabriel he not only conquered Chente whom he took to cryingbut also established himself as one of the most talented artists in the industry, breaking the stereotypes of the time in vernacular music, taking the show to another level.

Vicente Fernandez could not hold back the tears as you can see in the videoafter achieving a magnificent interpretation of ‘I already know that you’re leavingdemonstrating his great musical versatility and the power of his voice.