This is the song that Luis Miguel rejected and from which Pepe Aguilar made a success

For many, Luis Miguel is the most important singer in Mexico, since he has performed a large number of songs in different rhythms with dissimilar genres. El Sol de México throughout his career has had several composers who have written different songs for him that were great successes.

However there is a song that rejected Luis Miguel and that could have added to the singer’s long list of hits. This song was later offered to Pepe Aguilar by the composer who did not give up, who admitted it to his discography and would even have the support of the singer Tiziano Ferro in the performance.

in the race of Luis Miguel If there is something to highlight, it is the large number of awards, such as the Grammys, Billboard, ACE, Lo Nuestro, MTV, Ritmo Latino, among others. There are countless number of hits by the singer that were all the rage in the 80s, 90s and even today.

Recently, in an interview with the Mexican entertainment television program produced and broadcast by Imagen Television, “First hand”, the composer of the song, named Enrique Guzmán Yáñez, better known as “Fato”, whose song is titled “Mi credo ”, told the story of how he offered a song to Luis Miguel and he told her no after hearing her.

Image: Instagram Luis Miguel

For this reason, the composer expressed: “Imagine how much damage the filters that an artist has can cause you,” said the author, in said interview when referring to the team of Luis Miguel, since he was able to have a great song in his discography 12 years ago. The truth is that the song was popular thanks to Pepe Aguilar and that other singers also immortalized with other versions of the theme.