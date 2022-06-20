This is the SONG with which Ángela Aguilar congratulated Pepe Aguilar on Father’s Day | VIDEO

The princess of the Mexican regional continues to conquer the entertainment world and this Day of Dad did not miss the opportunity to dedicate an emotional congratulations to his father with a song, Pepe Aguilarwho thanked everything he did for her and brought a tear to more than one of his fans who are already looking forward to his next live performances, find out how he celebrated Angela Aguilar this special date.

Angela Aguilar used his Instagram to congratulate Pepe Aguilar after the celebration of the Day of Dad this 2022, for which the emotional congratulations quickly toured social networks because both Angela and many other celebrities decided to share photos of their parents this day with a beautiful song.

Pepe Aguilar He also showed that he is still an exemplary son, as he also extended congratulations to his late father, Antonio Aguilar, who is considered a legend of Mexican regional music and who was the grandfather of Angela Aguilarone of the reasons why the young woman leaned towards singing.

It is because of that Angela Aguilar used his greatest talent to dedicate an emotional song for Pepe Aguilarwho received several congratulations from social networks but none as special as her daughter, who with this video made it clear that he is happy to have Pepe as his father.

It is expected that this 2022 will see the light of the new record production of Angela Aguilarwhich will have the production in charge of Pepe Aguilarwho has the necessary experience to create the album and, together with the talent of his daughter, is one of the best sellers in the Mexican region, strengthening the bond between father and daughter.

With this song Ángela Aguilar congratulated Pepe Aguilar for Father’s Day | VIDEO

Angela Aguilar rocked social media with song ‘Tu Sangre en mi cuerpo’ song that he performs as a duet with his father Pepe Aguilar and that they recorded a video very special for this theme commemorating the Father’s day 2022 that took place in Mexico.

It is precisely the song ‘Your Blood in my body’ the one that Angela Aguilar used to celebrate Father’s day with an emotional congratulations to the great Pepe Aguilar, who continues to manage his daughter’s career little by little, who was recognized as the singer with the most nominations for the ‘Premios Lo Nuestro 2022’, where she will be one of the great guests at the gala.