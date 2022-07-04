This is the Spanish cultural agenda for this summer 2022 that you should not miss

This summer’s cultural agenda in our country seems to finally begin to forget about the dreaded restrictions and that life that revolved exclusively around the uncertainty caused by the pandemic

The plans for these hot months are inexhaustible and very appealing. Shows, concerts, plays, musicals, film premieres… and other essential artistic proposals in museums and galleries. Book space in your calendar so you don’t miss anything:

Concerts and festivals yes:

Iggy Pop (or the ‘iguana’ who doesn’t want to retire) : The legendary American artist will visit Spain in July to offer various concerts in Valencia (21), San Sebastián (23), Madrid (26) and Girona (29).

: The legendary American artist will visit Spain in July to offer various concerts in Valencia (21), San Sebastián (23), Madrid (26) and Girona (29). The secrets : The mythical Spanish band of the 80’s will perform at the Sonorama de Aranda de Duero, Burgos, on August 12 (the festival will be held from 10 to 15 with a careful selection of national and international artists). Celtas Cortos, Loquillo, Coque Malla and Mikel Erentxun join the list.

: The mythical Spanish band of the 80’s will perform at the Sonorama de Aranda de Duero, Burgos, on August 12 (the festival will be held from 10 to 15 with a careful selection of national and international artists). Celtas Cortos, Loquillo, Coque Malla and Mikel Erentxun join the list. Bryan Adams : The Canadian will step on the Iberian Peninsula in July to delight the public in Vigo (14th), Mallorca (17th), Valencia (19th), Toledo (22nd) and Cádiz (23rd).

: The Canadian will step on the Iberian Peninsula in July to delight the public in Vigo (14th), Mallorca (17th), Valencia (19th), Toledo (22nd) and Cádiz (23rd). Sting : The British singer of The Police will be at Santi Petri on August 4th.

: The British singer of The Police will be at Santi Petri on August 4th. festivals: The most outstanding are Noches del Botánico (In Madrid until July 31), Mad Cool (In Madrid from July 6 to 10), BBK (In Bilbao from July 7 to 9), Starlite (In Marbella until the beginning of September) or the Cordoba Guitar Festival (until July 9 on the Gran Capitan boulevard, next to the Gran Teatro).

exhibitions

– Transgressions. Contemporary ceramics from the Barcelona Design Museum, an ambitious self-produced exhibition project on the evolution of ceramics and its uses in contemporary artistic practices, expanding its collection and presenting more than a thousand objects by artists, including Llorens Artigas, Picasso and Miró. Valid until August 28 (Plaça de les Glòries Catalanes, 37).

– Turner, light is color is another MNAC exhibition that allows us to learn about the English landscape painter’s fascination with meteorological and atmospheric phenomena (Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya, valid until September 11).

– maternity: The incorporation of the work of women artists is one of the priorities in the construction of the museum’s Postwar and Second Vanguard Art collection. The exhibition takes its name from an iconic book by the artist Núria Pompeia, published in 1967, and will rediscover surprising creators, some of whom had been forgotten until recently, such as Mari Chordà, Roser Bru, Parvine Curie and Núria Pompeia herself (until 25 September at the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya).

– Finally, the city of Barcelona is in luck with the inauguration of Moco Museum. And it is that, after the success achieved in Amsterdam, this independent museum presents a wide range of inspiring works of modern, contemporary and street art.

– Klimt: The Immersive Experience at the MAD Immersive Experiences Center, which opened its doors last March with a production based on KLIMT’s work. A unique experience to immerse yourself in the vibrant Vienna of the turn of the century to experience first-hand the evolution of KLIMT’s work and his world.

– Velazquez Techa museum dedicated to the most iconic figures of the artist, Las Meninas (Permanent Collection at c/Atocha, 12, Madrid); At Discover, a selection of 111 photographs from one of the most important photographic archives in the world: The Howard Greenberg Gallery, New York. (Until July 24 at the Fundación Canal. Calle Mateo Inurria, 2).

– Public photography. the sixties, an exhibition that explores the power of the image on the pages of books, magazines, newspapers… and its documentary and informative value, as well as the role of photographers as generators of opinion (Until October 2 at Plaza de Cibeles, Madrid ).

– Another bet is Against the extravagance of desire by Carlos Bunga, at the Palacio de Cristal del Retiro in Madrid: The capital hosts an exhibition of ephemeral architecture by the Portuguese artist Carlos Bunga, bringing together a collection of constructions that investigate the cycles of nature. Built with cardboard sheets and adhesive tape, the artist seeks to capture the precariousness of the suburbs and the contrast with a building like the one in this emblematic place. It is free and we can enjoy it until September 4 at Paseo de Cuba 4, Parque de El Retiro.

Film premieres

the unseen agent (July 15): With a luxury cast headed by Ryan Gosling and followed by Chris Evans, Ana de Armas or Billy Bob Thornton, the film will be in theaters a week before its world premiere on the Netflix platform.

The film introduces us to the CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), alias Sierra Six, released from a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). Gentry was once a highly skilled and Agency-sanctioned death merchant. However, the tables have turned and he is now the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Everything seems to change when the agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) begins to cover his back…

The memory of a murderer (July 22): This summer we will enjoy top actors in each of the premieres that will take place over the coming months. In this thriller, the protagonists are Liam Neeson and Monica Bellucci. Directed by Martin Campbell, it is the remake of the Belgian film The Memory of a Killer (2003) and introduces us to a hit man who discovers that he has become a target after refusing to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization…

the forgiven (July 29): Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes are a wealthy couple on the verge of divorce who travel from London to Morocco for a lavish weekend at a friends’ sumptuous Saharan home. After a meal accompanied by more alcohol than necessary, a tragedy occurs. A weekend they will never forget…

Bullet Train (August 5): The new film by David Leitch, director of ‘John Wick’ or ‘Deadpool 2’, takes place inside a high-speed train in which Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock monopolize all eyes. Specifically, five hit men are found aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka. The assassins will discover that their missions are not alien to each other…

Plays and shows: