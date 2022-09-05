This is the spectacular bachelorette apartment in Manhattan that Amanda Seyfried has put up for sale



Do you want to move to Manhattan and live in a luxurious single apartment? Well, the actress Amanda Seyfried gives you the opportunity since she has put up for sale the house in which she has lived all these years in New York. Of course, she makes an appointment with the bank because the price of that house is 3.25 million dollars.

The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and the total area is about 148 square meters. The home features top-of-the-line finishes, custom trim, oak hardwood floors, top-of-the-line appliances, and strong windows. In the living room there is a cozy fireplace.

Amanda Seyfried’s living roomStreet Easy

The apartment, for which Amanda paid €1.7 million in 2010, is located on the ground floor of a 12-story brick building built in 1928 by Emery Roth and renovated in 2009 to house luxury apartments who enjoy a 24-hour doorman, landscaped courtyard, rooftop terrace, gym and play room for children. By the way, the house also has illustrious celebrities since Alec Baldwin owns a huge penthouse in the same building.

The kitchenStreet Easy

And why does Amanda Seyfried want to part with this nice house? The actress has been married to fellow actor Thomas Sadoski since 2016 and has two children. The couple moved into an Upper West Side penthouse three years ago, for which they paid $2.3 million. Although where they spend the most time is on a farm in the Catskills, also in the state of New York.

The Master Bedroom / StreetEasyyasss.es

In addition to this apartment in Manhattan that is now for sale, Amanda Seyfried also has another home in Los Angeles, which she bought in 2011, also during her single stage. Although this property, at the moment, is not for sale.

A meteoric run

Amanda Seyfried began her career on television, although she became famous thanks to her roles in films such as “Mean Girls”, “Les Miserables” and “Mamma Mia!”. Last year she was nominated for an Oscar for “Mank.” Today, she triumphs today as Elizabeth Holmes in the series The Dropout (Hulu) while filming “The Crowded Room” for Apple TV. Before marrying Sadoski, she had high-profile romances with Dominic Cooper and Justin Long.