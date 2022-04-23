This is the spectacular beach house – Revista Para Ti

The actress has been trying to sell her spectacular beach house in Malibu for more than two years.

A Kristen Stewart She is not only known for being an incredible actress, but also for investing part of her fortune in real estate and acquiring luxurious mansions scattered throughout the United States.

In the Hollywood area of ​​Los Angeles alone, he has two properties: one in the Los Feliz area – where he currently resides – and another spectacular beach house that has been looking to sell for more than two years, on the shores of Malibu.

In addition to being an incredible actress, Kristen Stewart is known for handling herself very well in the real estate world, investing part of her fortune in real estate. Photo: I.G.

The beach house in Malibu that nobody wants to buy

The house by the sea, It has 540 square meters and its construction dates from the 60s. It has a spectacular main room with unobstructed views of the beach, five extra bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, living room, media room and a private office.

In addition to having multiple luxury amenities such as swimming pool, sauna and gym, The beach house stands out for its large glass and steel windows, which allow the entry of a good flow of natural light as well as unobstructed views of the sea. For its part, the exteriors have several green spaces, a jacuzzi, direct access to the beach and even a fully equipped guest house.

The house in Malibu has direct access to the beach and unobstructed views towards the sea. Photo: I.G.

But beyond construction, what stands out most about this property are the privileged views it has of the beach, although this has failed to attract any buyers. Without going any further, the actress had to reduce 1 million dollars of the original pricel to see if he could get anyone interested. And so far it hasn’t worked.

The new $6 million house

Last year, the star of the saga Twilightdisbursed a total of 6 million dollars for a new house in mediterranean revival stylebuilt in 1927.

With a total of 450 square metersstands out for having multiple luxury amenities, in addition to architectural details of the time like moldings, built-ins and original oak floors.

Kristen Stewart’s new house. Photo: I.G.

The living room features a tiled fireplace, high wood-beamed ceilings and French doors leading to the spacious exterior with pool and spa.

A vaulted hallway leads to the spectacular kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and olive green cabinets. At the bottom, an elegant dining room with doors that open to a small balcony.

On the other hand, the master suite is located on the second floor of the house and is equipped with your own living room, fitted double wardrobes and full bathroom.

The exteriors of the house e Mediterranean Renaissance style. Photo: I.G.

The exterior is characterized by being full of abundant vegetation in the best tropical style. It has a large swimming pool with spaas well as multiple areas for chill out.