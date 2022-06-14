Entertainment

This is the spectacular house that Shakira has in Miami

Photo of James James
The Colombian singer has an impressive house in the residential area of ​​North Bay Road Drive in Miami

All the rumors point to Shakira would have moved to his mansion in Miami. It is an estate of about 750 square meters that consists of several buildings and that, after an exhaustive reform, the singer gave a value to the house above the €10 million.

The mansion is located in the residential neighborhood of North Bay Road Drive. In this exclusive area are the houses of Jennifer Lopez, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin or Matt Damonamong others.

