This is the spectacular mansion that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have bought

This time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are very serious. As much as to spend 50 million euros for a superb mansion in the luxurious community of Bel-Air (Los Angeles), where Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, Nicholas Cage, Phil Collins, Sylvester Stallone, Kim Kardashian and Taylor also have or have had properties. Swift among other A-list celebrities. Jennifer López already owns another mansion in that same residential neighborhood for which she paid 25.4 million.

Since Aflleck also has his own house, in Pacific Palisades (for which he paid 17.2 million in 2018) it would seem that this is a marital investment. And like a husband, he applauded her last night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, accompanied by Emme – son of J-Lo and Marc Anthony – and Samuel, from the actor’s marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The house is located on a 4,850 m2 estate, very close to the select Bel Air Country Club, and was built in 1936. Since then it has been remodeled several times. The current owner, a director of investment funds, bought it in 2016 for 25 million, with which he will close a round deal even though he invested a large amount in his last reform.

The mansion rises on three levels and has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms in a total of 1,850 m2 built plus a movie theater, a wine cellar, a wood-paneled office, a basement with a media room, a gym, and its own quarters for security personnel. In addition, the property includes an annex house for guests. In total there are up to four kitchens in the facilities: the main one, the catering one, the guest one and a last one in the open air in the back. There we find an infinity pool, gardens and a carefully treated lawn.

In addition to his large houses in Bel-Air itself and in Pacific Palisades, Affleck owns a farm in Georgia and she, a modest house in Encino (Los Angeles), a mansion in the Hamptons and an (very expensive) apartment in Manhattan, also in the state of New York.

