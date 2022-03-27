This is the spectacular New York mansion of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has been very lucky (as a result of her talent and effort) in her role as an actress, but in the real estate market it seems that luck is not on her side. The actress has just faced an economic loss by selling her spectacular mansion in New York, located in one of the most exclusive areas of the Big Apple, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and which she acquired more than 10 years ago.

The house, acquired in 2008 for 2.1 million dollars, has an area of ​​112 square meters and in addition to the living room and kitchen, it has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen and bathroom are not particularly large but have a luxurious finish. Porcelain sink and basin with white and gunmetal polished marble tops. In addition, it has a wooden dressing room and a master bedroom in neutral tones. Although it is not so big, his mansion in New York has taken advantage of every corner. It has open and interconnected spaces, with a living-dining room that connects directly with the kitchen, and through large windows, with the terrace.

The interpreter of ‘Black Widow’ paid about 2.1 million dollars for the house in 2008. Now, she put the apartment up for sale in July 2020, for $2,500,000 million dollars, but the lack of interested parties caused the price to drop. price until recently selling it for $1.8 million. Although apparently only a loss of $223,000 was recorded, the reality is different, because in these 14 years she made several improvements, so it would have been expected that she would sell it well above the price she paid.

Scarlett Johansson is currently enjoying her second motherhood. She married ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Colin Jos in October 2020.t. In August of last year they became the parents of Cosmo, the younger brother of Rose Dorothy Dauriac, the artist’s first daughter, who was born in 2014. In a recent interview, she confessed that she regrets smoking, and hopes that her children will never Know that detail of your past.

“I used to smoke when I was younger and I’m so embarrassed. I just don’t want her to think that I ever thought she was cool because she will never, ever, ever be able to smoke,” the 37-year-old actress said of her daughter. “Because that’s what you do. You forbid your children to do things and then they don’t listen (…) So yeah, I just hope she never finds out about it,” she said. He also explained that his daughter is at that age where she is curious about everything, and does not stop asking about many of the things her mother does.

As one of the highest paid actresses, Scarlett Johansson has a fortune that exceeds 165 million dollars, and now she has just started her career as a businesswomanfor which she has created the plant-based cosmetics firm ‘The Outset’, which she has just launched on the market with guaranteed success, like everything that the unforgettable ‘Natasha Romanoff’ does.