This is the spectacular Sylvester Stallone watch collection

We could compare Stallone to Conor McGregor, with the difference that the former consumes more reasonably. While he appears to have watches from every brand imaginable, he didn’t buy them all in a row, unlike the Irishman, who only did it to prove he has all the Rolexes in his arsenal. He didn’t choose custom diamonds and chronographs to show how much money he had. And yes, Stallone has many watches, more than a man needs. But he managed to use all models, changing them according to his preferences, film roles and lifestyle.

Anchor before Conor McGregor took his first steps (Stallone is 73 and 30), Sylvester was already the king of excess. The rings he was wearing at that time could also be seen from space. The chains were so thick that, if necessary, they could be removed and used as a rope hauler. He even had a 47mm Panerai watch, which at the time only seemed appropriate for two Hollywood men: Sylvester Stallone and his friend Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester he used that giant panerai for three reasons: firstly, because all the other watches were too much little ones, given the size of his biceps and triceps. Second, because it has used several models of the Luminor in the Rambo roles and Barney Ross (the hero he played in ‘Irrepresible’). And, thirdly, since Sylvester’s father was an immigrant from Sicily, so he carried tradition and culture in his blood. Italian, even though his mother was Jewish-French. And there is no other watch brand in the world that better celebrates Italian military might than Panerai.

Over time, giant diver’s watches (Panerai was one of the first to create a special system to protect the crown from water) have begun to overwhelm Stallone, who began to get carried away by the classics. He was pulling more and more for Rolex, Bell & Ross, Patek Philippe and Cartier (to list just a few models). But he never completely lost that taste for experimentation, so his brand name favorite today could be the technological and innovative Richard Mille, who spends an infinite amount of time working on the mechanisms to make the most accurate watches possible and with all functions imaginable.

1. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona